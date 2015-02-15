FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin says accords underpinning Ukraine truce must be 'unconditionally observed'
February 15, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 3 years ago

Kremlin says accords underpinning Ukraine truce must be 'unconditionally observed'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The package of measures underpinning a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine must be “unconditionally observed”, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said on Sunday.

Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a remark by a senior pro-Russian separatist commander that, despite the truce deal that took effect at midnight, rebels have the right to fire on the town of Debaltseve in east Ukraine as it is “our territory.”

Peskov said: “All the sequences of actions have been mentioned in the package of measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreement. All those terms have to be observed unconditionally,” he said.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

