Ukraine calls on Putin to release pilot from psychiatric clinic

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine called on Russia on Thursday to release a Ukrainian military pilot from a Moscow psychiatric clinic where she is being held over accusations of involvement in the deaths of two Russian journalists.

Nadia Savchenko, 33, who was captured by separatists in eastern and sent to Russia, has since been elected in absentia to parliament in Kiev, one of a new wave of deputies who have fought against separatism or who took part in Kiev’s ‘Euromaidan’ revolution last winter.

An appeal, voted through parliament on Thursday, urged Russian lawmakers and President Vladimir Putin to release Savchenko.

“For the first time in the history of independent Ukraine ... a deputy was chosen who is not able to represent the people of Ukraine in the assembly as she is being illegally detained on the territory of another country,” the text of the appeal said.

Savchenko, even though being held in Moscow, managed to take the oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian parliament with the help of her lawyer.

Savchenko is one of what Ukraine says are hundreds of prisoners being held by separatists and whom it would like freed before the New Year.