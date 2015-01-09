FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. calls on Moscow to release jailed Ukrainian pilot
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 9, 2015 / 10:18 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. calls on Moscow to release jailed Ukrainian pilot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian army pilot Nadezhda (Nadia) Savchenko speaks inside a defendants' cage as she attends a court hearing in Moscow, November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called on Moscow to immediately release a jailed Ukrainian military pilot who has been moved to solitary confinement.

State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said there were concerns about the health of the pilot, who is on a hunger strike.

”We’re deeply concerned by reports that Russia has moved Ukrainian pilot Nadia Savchenko to solitary confinement,“ Psaki told a daily briefing. ”We understand that Ms Savchenko has been on hunger strike for nearly a month to protest the terms of her detention and is suffering additional health problems.

“We call for her immediate release, as well as other Ukrainian hostages held by Russia,” Psaki added.

Savchenko, 33, was captured by separatists in eastern Ukraine last June and sent to Russia where she had been held in a psychiatric clinic. Ukraine has said she is one of hundreds of prisoners being held by the pro-Russian separatists.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.