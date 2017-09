KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliamentary speaker was quoted on Saturday as saying President Viktor Yanukovich had tried to board a plane to Russia but had been prevented from doing so and was now in the Donetsk region.

“He tried to get on a plane to Russia but border officials stopped him,” Interfax news agency quoted Oleksander Turchynov, an opponent of Yanukovich, as saying. The report could not immediately be confirmed.