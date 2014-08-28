Ukrainian PM Yatseniuk asks U.S., EU and G7 to freeze Russian assets

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk appealed to the United States, European Union and G7 countries on Thursday to freeze Russian assets until Russian forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory.

At a government meeting, Yatseniuk asked “the U.S., and EU, G7 countries to freeze Russian assets and finances until Russia withdraws armed forces, equipment and agents.”

He also said the finance ministry would sell $340 million to the central bank to support reserves and help stabilize the hryvnia.