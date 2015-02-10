FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish defense minister says supplying arms to Ukraine is last option
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 10, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Polish defense minister says supplying arms to Ukraine is last option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian servicemen load Grad rockets before launching them towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

WARSAW (Reuters) - Supplying arms to Ukraine is a final option, but one worth avoiding, as it could trigger an escalation of the conflict in the country’s east, Polish Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Tuesday.

“Supplying arms to Ukraine is the last potential option, and it is worth avoiding it,” he told public radio Jedynka.

Separately, the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper quoted Siemoniak as saying Poland had no plans of sending heavy military equipment to Ukraine.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.