Polish defense minister says supplying arms to Ukraine is last option

Ukrainian servicemen load Grad rockets before launching them towards pro-Russian separatist forces outside Debaltseve, eastern Ukraine February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alexei Chernyshev

WARSAW (Reuters) - Supplying arms to Ukraine is a final option, but one worth avoiding, as it could trigger an escalation of the conflict in the country’s east, Polish Defence Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Tuesday.

“Supplying arms to Ukraine is the last potential option, and it is worth avoiding it,” he told public radio Jedynka.

Separately, the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper quoted Siemoniak as saying Poland had no plans of sending heavy military equipment to Ukraine.