Poland to create joint military unit with Lithuania and Ukraine
September 18, 2014 / 3:32 PM / 3 years ago

Poland to create joint military unit with Lithuania and Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will create a joint military unit with Lithuania and Ukraine, with its command headquarters in the eastern Polish city of Lublin, the Polish president’s office said on Thursday.

A Polish defense ministry spokesman told Reuters that the planned brigade will comprise of Ukrainian, Lithuanian and Polish soldiers who will be located in their home countries, while it will be commanded from Lublin.

He said the aim of the project is to create a unit that could take part in peacekeeping operations, as well as creating the basis to build a NATO battle group should a decision be taken to do that in the future.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe

