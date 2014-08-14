FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland considering sanctions on import of Russian coal
August 14, 2014 / 6:23 PM / 3 years ago

Poland considering sanctions on import of Russian coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland is considering imposing sanctions on the import of Russian coal, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday.

Poland is among the more vocal supporters in the European Union of tougher sanctions on Russia over its intervention in Ukraine. Poland also has its own coal industry which competes with Russian imports.

“As regards coal, it has been a subject of intense reflection,” Sikorski told a news conference when asked about calls for an embargo on Russian coal imports. He declined to give further details.

Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Christian Lowe/Ruth Pitchford

