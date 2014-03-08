FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland evacuates consulate in Crimea: foreign minister
#World News
March 8, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 4 years ago

Poland evacuates consulate in Crimea: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Saturday Poland had evacuated its consulate in Ukraine’s Crimea due to disturbances by Russian forces.

Sikorski said on Twitter: “Because of continuing disturbances by Russian forces there, we have reluctantly evacuated our consulate in Crimea, Ukraine.”

The consulate is in Sevastopol, the home of both Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and the Ukrainian navy, where Russian troops drove a truck into a missile defense post and took control of it overnight.

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the consulate in Ukrainian city of Odessa would take over the duties of the Sevastopol unit.

The ministry called on Polish citizens to leave the Crimean peninsula and avoid travelling to eastern areas of Ukraine.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Rosalind Russell

