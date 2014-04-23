Poland's PM says risk of Ukraine split is 'real'

WARSAW (Reuters) - There is a real risk that eastern regions of Ukraine will separate from the country, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

“The risk that eastern regions of Ukraine will become detached is real,” he said at a press conference. “I am afraid that we will not have to wait long before we see more acts of the Ukrainian drama.”

Tusk added that the conflict in Ukraine is likely to last long and will have an enduring impact on security of Europe.