FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PM says risk of Ukraine split is 'real'
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 23, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's PM says risk of Ukraine split is 'real'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - There is a real risk that eastern regions of Ukraine will separate from the country, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

“The risk that eastern regions of Ukraine will become detached is real,” he said at a press conference. “I am afraid that we will not have to wait long before we see more acts of the Ukrainian drama.”

Tusk added that the conflict in Ukraine is likely to last long and will have an enduring impact on security of Europe.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Adrian Krajewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.