Threat of Russia invading east Ukraine has eased: Polish minister
August 12, 2014 / 6:58 PM / 3 years ago

Threat of Russia invading east Ukraine has eased: Polish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - The possibility of Russia’s military invading eastern Ukraine has receded after Moscow agreed to send in a humanitarian aid convoy under Red Cross auspices, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Tuesday.

“Today we are in a slightly better situation than a few days ago, when it seemed that there was a threat of forcing through a convoy, with an armed escort, onto Ukrainian territory,” Sikorski told Polish television.

“Today we have to acknowledge that the Russian authorities have undertaken a dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities and the International Committee of the Red Cross,” Sikorski said.

Reporting by Ann Koper; Wriitng by Christian Lowe; Editing by Kevin Liffey

