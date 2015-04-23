FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland says may support Ukraine's defenses if crisis escalates
April 23, 2015 / 10:09 AM / 2 years ago

Poland says may support Ukraine's defenses if crisis escalates

Poland's Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna looks on as he listens questions during news conference after his meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond at the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s foreign minister Grzegorz Schetyna said on Thursday that Poland, along with other countries, may support Ukraine’s defense capacities if the conflict in eastern Ukraine escalates.

“We cannot exclude that in case of renewed escalation of military actions, we will be forced, along with other countries that assess the situation similarly to us, to take a decision on stronger support for the Ukrainian state, including its defense capacities,” he said in his policy speech.

Schetyna also said that Poland has applied to become a non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council in 2018-2019.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Dominic Evans

