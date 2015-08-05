FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
President-elect says Poland should be part of Ukraine peace talks: PAP
August 5, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

President-elect says Poland should be part of Ukraine peace talks: PAP

President-elect Andrzej Duda speaks during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland together with Ukraine’s other neighbors should be involved in resolving the crisis in eastern Ukraine, Poland’s president-elect Andrzej Duda said.

Duda, who is from the socially conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) and will be sworn-in as president on Thursday, has repeatedly signaled that he will seek a more active diplomatic role for Poland.

The current ceasefire was agreed on by leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France in Minsk on Feb. 12 but fighting is still taking place.

“Talks on Ukraine should be conducted in a new formula, with the participation of Poland and other neighbors of Ukraine,” Duda said in an interview carried by state agency PAP on Wednesday.

“A permanent peace can be guaranteed only by a wide peace conference,” he said.

Ukraine’s former borders should be reestablished, he said.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Angus MacSwan

