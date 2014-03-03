EU to consider sanctions if Kremlin doesn't step back: Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday agreed to consider sanctions on Russia if it does not take steps to defuse the crisis in Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

“The EU not only asked Russia to de-escalate the situation in Crimea, but said that if Russia does not do that, the EU would consider imposing sanctions,” he told Polish broadcaster Polsat News from Brussels.