FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish foreign minister calls Russia's moves in Ukraine 'aggression'
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Polish foreign minister calls Russia's moves in Ukraine 'aggression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on Thursday that Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine were an “aggression” that has created the most serious security crisis in Europe in decades.

“This for sure is an aggression,” Sikorski told state radio. “Poland’s position will be worked out in the next couple of hours. We do not need strong words here, but actions, best if actions of the whole international community.”

Sikorski said the actions needed to be firm, but prudent, because the consequences could potentially be “unfathomable”.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.