FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland says four U.S. Thunderbolt planes join exercises
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 26, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Poland says four U.S. Thunderbolt planes join exercises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - U.S. A-10 Thunderbolt II attack planes are taking part in military exercises in Poland for the first time, the Defense Ministry said, as part of U.S. attempts to reassure eastern European allies worried by Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

The four tank-destroying aircraft are based temporarily at an airbase in Powidz, western Poland, and will be involved in a number of training missions until Friday, Polish army spokesman Artur Golawski said.

Poland, one of the staunchest critics of Russia’s actions in Ukraine, and one of the United States’ closest European allies, has repeatedly called for an increased NATO military presence in the region.

Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe and Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.