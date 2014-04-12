Ukrainian regional police chief steps down

KIEV (Reuters) - The regional police chief of the east Ukrainian city of Donetsk said on Saturday he was quitting his post, bowing to demands from pro-Russian protesters.
Above the police headquarters, the Ukrainian flag was no longer flying, and was replaced with a separatist flag, according to a Reuters witness.
“In accordance with your demands I am stepping down,” police chief Kostyantyn Pozhydayev told protesters.
