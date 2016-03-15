FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian party has buried idea of technocrat government: president's party
#World News
March 15, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Ukrainian party has buried idea of technocrat government: president's party

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) speaks with Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk after the Independence Day military parade, in the centre of Kiev, Ukraine, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s reformist Samopomich party has effectively buried lawmakers’ plans to replace Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk’s government with a technocrat cabinet, a senior lawmaker in President Petro Poroshenko’s party said on Tuesday.

Poroshenko’s party wants Yatseniuk to resign and the president held talks with other parties on Monday night about possible replacements, including the technocrat Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko.

The idea of a technocrat government “was basically buried yesterday by Samopomich’s announcement that it will not join any new coalition under any kind of government,” Yuriy Lutsenko told parliament.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by Alessandra Prentice

