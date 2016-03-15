Ukrainian party has buried idea of technocrat government: president's party

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s reformist Samopomich party has effectively buried lawmakers’ plans to replace Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk’s government with a technocrat cabinet, a senior lawmaker in President Petro Poroshenko’s party said on Tuesday.

Poroshenko’s party wants Yatseniuk to resign and the president held talks with other parties on Monday night about possible replacements, including the technocrat Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko.

The idea of a technocrat government “was basically buried yesterday by Samopomich’s announcement that it will not join any new coalition under any kind of government,” Yuriy Lutsenko told parliament.