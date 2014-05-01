FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia calls Ukraine PM's unity poll proposal a 'sham'
May 27, 2014 / 10:48 AM / 3 years ago

Russia calls Ukraine PM's unity poll proposal a 'sham'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk chairs a meeting in Kiev, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that a proposal from Ukraine’s prime minister to hold a poll on Ukrainian unity and territorial integrity was a sham that would only deepen the crisis in the country.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said the government would send to parliament a law on conducting a nationwide poll on Ukrainian unity and territorial integrity on May 25, when the country is also due to hold a presidential election.

Russian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the plans were “cynical” given what it said were Kiev’s military operation against “it’s own people”.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson

