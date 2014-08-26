FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says a plan for ceasefire to be prepared
August 26, 2014

Ukraine's Poroshenko says a plan for ceasefire to be prepared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Wednesday a “roadmap” would be prepared to agree to a ceasefire as soon as possible in east Ukraine, following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Belarussian capital.

“A roadmap will be prepared in order to achieve as soon as possible a ceasefire regime which absolutely must be bilateral in character,” Poroshenko said in a statement after the talk with Putin.

Poroshenko said the multi-lateral talks in Minsk, which included EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and the leaders of Kazakhstan and Belarus, were “tough and complex.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Diane Craft

