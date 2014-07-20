Ukraine leader says world must stop those who support terrorists

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday the international community must stop those who direct “terrorists”, support them and equip them with weapons, in a clear reference to the pro-Russian rebels fighting his troops in the east.

The president’s press service said, in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, “the president stressed that Ukraine together with the international community should decisively repulse international terrorism and stop those who direct terrorists, providing them with weapons”.