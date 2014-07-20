FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine leader says world must stop those who support terrorists
July 20, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine leader says world must stop those who support terrorists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday the international community must stop those who direct “terrorists”, support them and equip them with weapons, in a clear reference to the pro-Russian rebels fighting his troops in the east.

The president’s press service said, in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, “the president stressed that Ukraine together with the international community should decisively repulse international terrorism and stop those who direct terrorists, providing them with weapons”.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams

