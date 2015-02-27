FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Poroshenko raises issue of peacekeepers with Germany's Merkel: statement
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 27, 2015 / 6:29 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko raises issue of peacekeepers with Germany's Merkel: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, in a telephone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, raised the issue of deploying a peacekeeping mission to Ukraine.

Violence in eastern Ukraine has continued between government troops and pro-Russian rebels despite a ceasefire.

“The president of Ukraine underscored the importance of coordinating efforts for the deployment of a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine and especially noted that Ukraine wants the mission to be formed as a European Union mission,” a statement from his website said.

Reporting by Thomas Grove; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.