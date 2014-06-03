FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inauguration of Ukraine's Poroshenko set for June 7
June 3, 2014 / 8:48 AM / 3 years ago

Inauguration of Ukraine's Poroshenko set for June 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Petro Poroshenko attends a news conference in Kiev, May 26, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Petro Poroshenko, who won an overwhelming victory in an election on May 25, will take the oath as president on Saturday, parliament ruled on Tuesday.

Poroshenko, 48, a pro-Western confectionery tycoon, emphatically defeated former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and other candidates in a vote that was disrupted in the east by pro-Russian separatists opposed to rule by Kiev.

Poroshenko goes into a hectic round of diplomacy this week over the crisis in his country, meeting U.S. President Barack Obama and other Western leaders in Warsaw at events marking Poland’s emergence from communism 25 years ago.

On Friday he is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at World War Two D-day celebrations in France, a potentially awkward encounter given Moscow’s strong criticism of Kiev’s use of force to quell pro-Russian rebellions in eastern Ukraine.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by John Stonestreet

