Ukraine's Poroshenko welcomes Putin's step towards military de-escalation
June 24, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko welcomes Putin's step towards military de-escalation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday Russia’s move to revoke a resolution authorizing military intervention in Ukraine was the Kremlin’s “first practical step” towards settling the crisis in the country’s restive east.

Russian agencies reported earlier that Putin had submitted a request for the resolution to be revoked.

The decision is “the first practical step since the Russian President formally supported the Ukraine’s peace plan,” a statement posted on the presidential website quoted Poroshenko as saying.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

