Ukraine's Poroshenko says Kiev will destroy rebels behind missile attack
July 11, 2014 / 1:58 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says Kiev will destroy rebels behind missile attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (front) meets with Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Slaviansk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said that Kiev would “find and destroy” the pro-Russian separatists responsible for a high-powered missile attack that possibly killed 30 Ukrainian servicemen on Friday.

“For every soldier’s life, the militants will pay with scores and hundreds of their own. Not a single terrorist will avoid responsibility, each will get what they deserve,” he said in a statement on his website following an emergency meeting of security chiefs.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Richard Balmforth

