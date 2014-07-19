Ukrainian president condemns interference with work at crash site

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans that he would not tolerate interference in the work of international monitors and other experts investigating the Malaysian airliner disaster.

Poroshenko said in a statement that monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe had again been hindered by pro-Russian rebels in their work at the site.

“We will not tolerate interference with the work of the commission and that those representatives of other countries do not have the possibility of conducting an objective investigation,” Poroshenko said.