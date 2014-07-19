FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian president condemns interference with work at crash site
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 19, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian president condemns interference with work at crash site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko told Dutch Foreign Minister Frans Timmermans that he would not tolerate interference in the work of international monitors and other experts investigating the Malaysian airliner disaster.

Poroshenko said in a statement that monitors from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe had again been hindered by pro-Russian rebels in their work at the site.

“We will not tolerate interference with the work of the commission and that those representatives of other countries do not have the possibility of conducting an objective investigation,” Poroshenko said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.