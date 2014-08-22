FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko condemns Russia for violating international law
#World News
August 22, 2014 / 12:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko condemns Russia for violating international law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday the entry of a Russian aid convoy into Ukraine represented a violation of international law and called on Moscow to return the situation to an internationally legal footing.

In comments on the presidential website, he said more than 100 Russian trucks had crossed the border without checks by Ukrainian customs or border guards and unaccompanied by International Red Cross officials.

“This is a flagrant violation of international law,” he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
