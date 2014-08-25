Ukraine's Poroshenko concerned over Russian moves -press service

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday expressed his “extraordinary concern” over the movement of Russian military equipment across the border and Russia’s intention of sending a second convoy of “so-called” humanitarian aid to Ukraine, his press service said.

Poroshenko made his comments in a telephone conversation with Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Union’s council, ahead of a meeting on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin which will also be attended by top EU officials.