Ukraine's Poroshenko concerned over Russian moves -press service
#World News
August 25, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko concerned over Russian moves -press service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Monday expressed his “extraordinary concern” over the movement of Russian military equipment across the border and Russia’s intention of sending a second convoy of “so-called” humanitarian aid to Ukraine, his press service said.

Poroshenko made his comments in a telephone conversation with Herman Van Rompuy, president of the European Union’s council, ahead of a meeting on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin which will also be attended by top EU officials.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

