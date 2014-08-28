FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says Russian troops have been brought into Ukraine
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 10:09 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says Russian troops have been brought into Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Poroshenko said on Thursday Russian forces had been “brought into Ukraine” and he called an urgent meeting of Ukraine’s security and defense council to decide the next steps to take in the crisis.

“I made the decision to cancel a working visit to the Republic of Turkey in connection with the rapidly deteriorating situation in Donetsk region, in particular in Amvrosiyivka and Starobesheve, as Russian troops have actually been brought into Ukraine,” he said in a statement on the presidential website.

(This story has been refiled to correct to show statement on presidential website refers to Russian troops having been “brought into Ukraine”, not an “invasion”)

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Richard Balmforth and John Stonestreet

