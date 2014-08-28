FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine leader, after key loss to separatists, says situation 'difficult but controllable'
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 28, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine leader, after key loss to separatists, says situation 'difficult but controllable'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, speaking on Thursday after the army lost a key town to separatists, said the situation in the conflict zone in the east was “extraordinarily difficult ... but controllable”, Interfax news agency reported.

Poroshenko, who was speaking at a meeting of top security chiefs after the town of Novoazovsk fell to Russian-backed separatists, said Russian troops had come “to the rescue” of the rebels after Kiev’s earlier military successes.

The loss of Novoazovsk, Ukraine’s most southeasterly point, after a two-day assault by Russian-backed separatists in an armoured column, is a blow to government forces since it leaves vulnerable the big port city of Mariupol, further west along the coast.

Separately, a military spokesman said Ukrainian forces had regrouped to defend Mariupol and had enough troops to stop it being taken.

“The Ukrainian military have reinforced and are working out plans for a counter-offensive,” the spokesman, Andriy Lysenko, told journalists.

A presidential spokesman in a Twitter post said that Poroshenko’s central message to his security chiefs was: “We are capable of defending ourselves. The main thing is not to panic.”

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice and Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.