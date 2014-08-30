FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko wants 'appropriate response' from EU over Russian forces
August 30, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko wants 'appropriate response' from EU over Russian forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko appealed to the European Union to give an “appropriate response” over Russian forces being brought into Ukraine, his spokesman said in a Twitter post.

Referring to meetings in Brussels between Poroshenko and EU leaders on Saturday, the spokesman said: ”Poroshenko expressed the hope that the leaders of EU members will give an appropriate response to the act of aggression toward Ukraine.

“The bringing of Russian forces onto Ukrainian territory requires an appropriate response from the EU.”

Writing by Richard Balmforth; Editing by Mark Heinrich

