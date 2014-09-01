FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko accuses Russia of launching 'direct and open aggression'
September 1, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko accuses Russia of launching 'direct and open aggression'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko accused Russia on Monday of launching “direct and open aggression” which he said had radically changed the balance on the battlefield against Kiev in its fight against pro-Russian separatists.

“Direct and open aggression has been launched against Ukraine from a neighboring state. This has changed the situation in the zone of conflict in a radical way,” he said in a speech at a military academy in Kiev.

Following events last week in Ukraine, when government forces suffered major reverses against the rebels, there would be high-level personnel changes in the Ukrainian armed forces, he said.

Reoporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra

