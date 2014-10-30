EU says Russia, Ukraine gas deal 'very close'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday that a deal between Russia and Ukraine to unlock deliveries of Russian gas to Ukraine was “very close”.

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, who spoke a number of times to Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, earlier said in a statement that an agreement was within reach.

“There should not be any read-in to anything, about Ukraine being any obstacle to reaching agreement. We are working with the two sides to get agreement and indeed both sides are showing that an agreement is within reach,” a Commission spokeswoman told a news conference.

“Now we need to go the last mile and get to the agreement,” she said. “Frankly we are very close to an agreement, an agreement is within reach.”