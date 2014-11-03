Ukraine needs to change strategy in east after rebel vote: Poroshenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called a meeting of his top security chiefs for Tuesday to discuss changing the strategy to handle the separatist challenge in the east after a rebel vote at the weekend which he denounced as a “electoral farce”.

Poroshenko said he would meet with Ukraine’s security council on Tuesday as “adjustments” had to be made to the plan of action for dealing with the crisis in the east.

He repeated that Sunday’s election was a “flagrant violation” of a bedrock agreement reached in the Belarussian capital Minsk in early September intended to shape a settlement to the separatist problem.