FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
President Poroshenko says de-escalation is priority in east Ukraine
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

President Poroshenko says de-escalation is priority in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds a fragment of a bus body which he says shows a Russian missile attack on a civilian bus as he addresses The Future of Ukraine event January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Sunday de-escalating the conflict with pro-Russian rebels was the priority for the Kiev government, which stands by a September peace deal signed in Minsk.

Fighting between government troops and separatists in eastern Ukraine has intensified in recent days after the rebels ruled out more peace talks.

“Beginning a political process of de-escalation and regulation remains our priority. We don’t see an alternative to the Minsk agreement,” Poroshenko told a meeting of security and defense chiefs.

He said EU foreign ministers would meet on Monday to discuss the crisis and the options for increasing pressure on Russia.

Russia, whom the West accuses of supporting the separatists, prevented the U.N. Security Council on Saturday from criticizing rebel statements and condemning the upsurge in violence.

Thirty civilians were killed after rebels launched an offensive against the strategic port of Mariupol on Saturday, prompting the European Union’s foreign policy chief to warn of a further “grave deterioration” in EU-Russian relations.

Moscow denies sending forces and weapons to eastern Ukraine, despite what Kiev and the West say is irrefutable proof. More than 5,000 people have been killed since the conflict erupted in April last year.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.