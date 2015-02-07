FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine's Poroshenko says Franco-German peace proposal could work
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 7, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says Franco-German peace proposal could work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday that a peace proposal aimed at ending fighting with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine could work.

Asked by Reuters at the Munich Security Conference whether the initiative presented by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday could work, he replied: “Yes.”

Poroshenko added that he hoped it could help to ensure “more security in Europe”.

Reporting by Reuters Television and Stephen Brown; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.