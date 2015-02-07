Ukraine's Poroshenko says Franco-German peace proposal could work

MUNICH (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday that a peace proposal aimed at ending fighting with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine could work.

Asked by Reuters at the Munich Security Conference whether the initiative presented by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Friday could work, he replied: “Yes.”

Poroshenko added that he hoped it could help to ensure “more security in Europe”.