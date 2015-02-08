FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine leader sees prospects of ceasefire from next Minsk meeting
February 8, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine leader sees prospects of ceasefire from next Minsk meeting

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and leaders of Russia, France and Germany expect their talks in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday to lead to a “swift and unconditional ceasefire”, his website said.

A statement from Poroshenko’s administration said progress had been made during a phone call between him and Russia’s Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Sunday.

“The participants achieved progress in discussing a range of measures for implementation of the Minsk agreements,” Poroshenko said referring to a ceasefire plan which took effect last September but was never fully observed and eventually collapsed.

Confirming that the four leaders would meet in Minsk on Wednesday, Poroshenko said: “They (the leaders) also expect that their efforts during the Minsk meeting will lead to a swift and unconditional two-sided ceasefire.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday he expected “important decisions” to be made at the Minsk talks.

Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Gareth Jones

