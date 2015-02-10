FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says Minsk talks 'last chance' for true ceasefire
February 10, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says Minsk talks 'last chance' for true ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said peace talks in Minsk on Wednesday were one of the last chances to declare an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict with Russia-backed separatists, a statement on his website said on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow’s meeting in Minsk is one of the last chances to declare an unconditional ceasefire and withdraw heavy artillery,” the statement reported him as telling Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo on the phone.

Separatist gains against Kiev government forces in east Ukraine have added impetus to a diplomatic initiative to try to broker a peace deal in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

