#World News
February 14, 2015 / 10:19 PM / 3 years ago

Poroshenko orders Ukrainian forces to cease fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks to military staff in Kiev February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gave the order to government forces to cease fire from midnight on Sunday (1700 ET Saturday) in line with a peace agreement worked out last Thursday in Minsk, Belarus.

“I give now the order to the armed forces of Ukraine ... to cease fire at 00:00 hours on February 15,” he said in a televised statement issued alongside armed forces chief of staff Viktor Muzhenko.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey

