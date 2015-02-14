Poroshenko orders Ukrainian forces to cease fire

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gave the order to government forces to cease fire from midnight on Sunday (1700 ET Saturday) in line with a peace agreement worked out last Thursday in Minsk, Belarus.

“I give now the order to the armed forces of Ukraine ... to cease fire at 00:00 hours on February 15,” he said in a televised statement issued alongside armed forces chief of staff Viktor Muzhenko.