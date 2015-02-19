FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko says seizure of Debaltseve contrary to Minsk deal
February 19, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says seizure of Debaltseve contrary to Minsk deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, speaking by telephone on Thursday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the leaders of Germany and France, said the rebel seizure of the town of Debaltseve had been contrary to the ceasefire agreement they reached last week.

His website said Poroshenko told them “not to pretend that what happened in Debaltseve was in line with the Minsk agreements”.

The four leaders meeting in the Belarussian capital last week brokered a ceasefire from Sunday with the understanding a pull-back of heavy weapons by government troops and separatist forces would follow.

Separatist forces maintained that Debaltseve, a key railway junction, was outside the ceasefire agreement and kept up attacks on the town until Ukrainian forces withdrew on Wednesday.

Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
