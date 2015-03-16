FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kiev hopes EU to say more sanctions if Russia doesn't stick to peace deal
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Kiev hopes EU to say more sanctions if Russia doesn't stick to peace deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Monday that he wanted European Union leaders to make clear at a summit this week that they would impose further sanctions against Russia if Moscow does not implement the Minsk agreement.

“If the commitments are not fulfilled, and I really hope that on (March) 19th at the summit, that it will be said just as clearly, then the sanctions will continue to be imposed and will be stepped up,” he said at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Reporting by Michelle Martin and Stephen Brown; Editing by Michael Nienaber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.