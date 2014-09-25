FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian leader hopes October election will bring mandate for reforms
September 25, 2014 / 12:03 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian leader hopes October election will bring mandate for reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday he hoped a reformist parliamentary majority would emerge from an election next month to push through an ambitious reform program to make the country more attractive as a European partner.

Poroshenko said priority areas for reform include ridding the system of corruption and decentralizing power, reforming the taxation system and law enforcement and security bodies, and working for energy independence.

“The aim of our ambitious reforms is to achieve European living standards and in the year 2020 to apply for European Union membership,” he told a news conference.

“The alternative is to remain alone with Russia.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets and Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth, editing by John Stonestreet

