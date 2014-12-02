FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko nominates foreign, defense ministers for new terms
#World News
December 2, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko nominates foreign, defense ministers for new terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko (R) congratulates newly appointed Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk during a parliament session in Kiev, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday he had nominated Pavlo Klimkin to stay on as foreign minister and Stepan Poltorak to remain defense minister in a new government.

Klimkin and Poltorak are currently acting ministers.

Parliament is due to meet later on Tuesday to vote on candidates for the top government positions. Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said last week he would support Poroshenko’s choice for defense and foreign portfolios.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
