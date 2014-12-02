Ukraine's Poroshenko nominates foreign, defense ministers for new terms

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Tuesday he had nominated Pavlo Klimkin to stay on as foreign minister and Stepan Poltorak to remain defense minister in a new government.

Klimkin and Poltorak are currently acting ministers.

Parliament is due to meet later on Tuesday to vote on candidates for the top government positions. Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said last week he would support Poroshenko’s choice for defense and foreign portfolios.