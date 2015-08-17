FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin's Crimea visit aims to stir up Ukraine conflict: Poroshenko
August 17, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Putin's Crimea visit aims to stir up Ukraine conflict: Poroshenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a session of the Crimean State Council Presidium in Yalta, Crimea, August 17, 2015. Putin visited Yalta in Crimea on Monday to promote tourism there, according to the Kremlin's website. REUTERS/Alexei Nikolsky/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for visiting Russia-annexed Crimea on Monday, saying his action was part of a plan to whip up tensions in eastern Ukraine.

“This is a challenge to the civilized world and a continuation of the plan to escalate the situation which is being carried out by Russian troops and their mercenaries in the Donbass (east Ukraine),” Poroshenko said in a Facebook post.

Putin visited Yalta in Crimea on Monday to promote tourism on the peninsula, according to the Kremlin’s website. Referring directly to that, Poroshenko said Crimea had a future only as part of Ukraine and that included its “tourist” future.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
