Ukraine's Poroshenko cautiously optimistic on peace talks: Interfax Ukraine

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday he felt “cautious optimism” following talks in Paris with the Russian, French and German leaders on the east Ukraine peace process, Interfax Ukraine reported.

“I have cautious optimism regarding the results (of talks),” he was quoted as saying.

He also said the conflict would only be over when “the last piece of Ukrainian territory was freed”, according to the news agency.