Poroshenko rejects change of territorial lines enshrined in Minsk pact

MUNICH (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday he could not accept any changes to the so-called “demarcation lines” laid out in the Minsk peace agreement with pro-Russian separatists.

“The Minsk protocol is not a buffet in the Bayerischer Hof hotel,” Poroshenko said, referring to the location of the Munich security conference where he was speaking.

He said the deal could only work if all 12 elements of the agreement, sealed last September in the Belarus capital, were respected. Since the agreement, rebels have made big territorial gains in eastern Ukraine, fuelling doubts about whether they will ever respect it in its current form.

“If you take just line, ceasefire and nothing more it would be simply no peace,” Poroshenko said.