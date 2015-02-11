FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine's Poroshenko flies to Minsk for peace talks: spokesman
February 11, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko flies to Minsk for peace talks: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is on his way to Minsk, Belarus, to take part in peace talks on the Ukraine crisis, presidential spokesman Sviatoslav Tseholko said on Wednesday.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are meeting in Minsk later on Wednesday to try to agree a ceasefire to end the pro-Russian separatist conflict in which more than 5,000 have been killed since last April.

Reporting by Richard Balmforth; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alison Williams

