Ukraine's Poroshenko flies to Minsk for peace talks: spokesman

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is on his way to Minsk, Belarus, to take part in peace talks on the Ukraine crisis, presidential spokesman Sviatoslav Tseholko said on Wednesday.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are meeting in Minsk later on Wednesday to try to agree a ceasefire to end the pro-Russian separatist conflict in which more than 5,000 have been killed since last April.