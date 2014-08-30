Ukraine's Poroshenko expects progress on peace in coming week

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday he expected to see progress toward peace in the east of the country in the coming days.

At a news conference in Brussels ahead of a European Union summit, he said in English: ”We are waiting that in the very next days, starting from Monday, we can demonstrate the real progress in the peace negotiations.

“Why? Because we are too close to the border where from it would be no return to the peace plan.”