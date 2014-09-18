Obama says U.S. pressing for diplomatic solution in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama, in a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the White House on Thursday, said the United States would continue to mobilize the international community to reach a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

Poroshenko, who met with Obama in the Oval Office, said he hoped the ceasefire in his country would lead to a broader peace. He told reporters later that he was satisfied with the assistance that Washington was providing to Ukraine.