Ukrainian president, Putin discuss crisis by phone: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed moves to end violence in east Ukraine by telephone on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“The president of Ukraine informed Putin about his plan to resolve (problems) in the southeast of Ukraine,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news agency. He gave no details.

Putin and Poroshenko met in France last week but they are not known to have spoken since Poroshenko was sown in as president on Saturday.