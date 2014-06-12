FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian president, Putin discuss crisis by phone: Kremlin
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 12, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian president, Putin discuss crisis by phone: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed moves to end violence in east Ukraine by telephone on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

“The president of Ukraine informed Putin about his plan to resolve (problems) in the southeast of Ukraine,” Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, was quoted as saying by Itar-Tass news agency. He gave no details.

Putin and Poroshenko met in France last week but they are not known to have spoken since Poroshenko was sown in as president on Saturday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.